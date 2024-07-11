Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %
Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. 41,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,063. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.
