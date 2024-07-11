Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) CFO Buys $29,874.00 in Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) CFO Sonja K. Mcclelland purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,995.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Hurco Companies stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,237. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $98.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hurco Companies

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.33% of Hurco Companies worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.