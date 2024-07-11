IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.55. 190,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 750,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. StockNews.com cut IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. On average, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 55.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 106.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 47.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

