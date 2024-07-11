IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IEX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

NYSE IEX traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.34. 608,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,399. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,196.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after buying an additional 125,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 36,606 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

