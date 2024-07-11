IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $7.01

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.37. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 298,580 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on IGMS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,229 shares of company stock worth $47,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 397,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 628,001 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

