Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $61.65. 80,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,617. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

