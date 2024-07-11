InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 1,764,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,356. InMode has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 118.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

