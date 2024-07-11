Insider Buying: Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Insider Buys 12,069 Shares of Stock

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) insider Adam Savitz bought 12,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $152,069.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ANRO traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 147,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,551. The company has a current ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.30). Research analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth about $4,592,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth about $5,372,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth about $7,039,000.

Several analysts have commented on ANRO shares. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

