Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 49,417 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $362,226.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031,572 shares in the company, valued at $388,721,422.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $1,485,224.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $311,701.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,545. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0885 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth $109,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

