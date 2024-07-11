Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Buys £148.80 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($190.60).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £148.18 ($189.80).

On Tuesday, May 7th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($195.36).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

CBG opened at GBX 485.80 ($6.22) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 463.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 482.54. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 278 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 989.50 ($12.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £731.08 million, a P/E ratio of 511.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CBG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.80) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.81) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 583.17 ($7.47).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

See Also

