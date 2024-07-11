Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Buys £148.80 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($190.60).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £148.18 ($189.80).
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($195.36).
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
CBG opened at GBX 485.80 ($6.22) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 463.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 482.54. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 278 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 989.50 ($12.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £731.08 million, a P/E ratio of 511.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBG
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.