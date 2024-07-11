Insider Buying: Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider Acquires £526.72 in Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider Chris Cox bought 52,672 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £526.72 ($674.68).

Chris Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Chris Cox purchased 12,530 shares of Serica Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £17,040.80 ($21,827.59).

Serica Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON SQZ opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.74) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £532.33 million, a PE ratio of 501.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. Serica Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 132.20 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 271.77 ($3.48).

Serica Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Serica Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8,518.52%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

