Insider Buying: StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00.
StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 30th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,022.00.
- On Tuesday, April 30th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,382.00.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
CVE SVI remained flat at C$6.42 during trading on Thursday. 168,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top 4 Must-Have Healthcare Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Must-Watch Financial Stocks as Sector Approaches Major Breakout
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Don’t Miss Out: This Lithium Stock Is Poised for Major Gains
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.