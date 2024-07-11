Insider Buying: StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,022.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,382.00.

CVE SVI remained flat at C$6.42 during trading on Thursday. 168,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SVI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.06.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

