Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells 8,817 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Debra Durso-Bumpus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 3,850 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $428,120.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $37,012.95.

On Friday, June 21st, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $119.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,564,000 after purchasing an additional 195,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,954,000 after purchasing an additional 821,868 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,144,000 after buying an additional 156,807 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 679,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

