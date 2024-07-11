Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) CEO Sells 7,662 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $19,231.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,681.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $2.79 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $145.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

