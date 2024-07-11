Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $68,656.14 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $68,656.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,528,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,200,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hagerty Stock Up 1.2 %
HGTY opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.