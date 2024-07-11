Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells $32,029.20 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $345.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.81 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $8,780,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 299,139 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $1,848,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 303.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 212,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

