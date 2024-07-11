Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $4,367,692.00 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.9 %

Kellanova stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $68.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kellanova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,893,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

