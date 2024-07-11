Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 128,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:IINN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 110,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,040. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

