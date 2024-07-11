Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Trading Up 8.9%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $229.87 and last traded at $228.99. Approximately 120,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 286,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.