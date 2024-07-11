Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Trading Up 8.9%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $229.87 and last traded at $228.99. Approximately 120,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 286,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
