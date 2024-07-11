Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.72

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.72 and last traded at C$232.38, with a volume of 49045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$233.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$247.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$227.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$220.60. The company has a market cap of C$42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. Analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

