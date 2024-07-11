Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of INTA opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.18 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,660,782.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $23,660,517.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,660,782.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,131 over the last 90 days. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 68.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 766.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 147,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 48.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

