Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 2.3%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.06. Approximately 12,200,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 46,900,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 46,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 52,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

