Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Gap Down to $124.82

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.82, but opened at $121.86. Interactive Brokers Group shares last traded at $122.47, with a volume of 157,463 shares changing hands.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.11.

The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

