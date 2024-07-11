Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,290 shares of company stock worth $8,937,674. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $147.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

