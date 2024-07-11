International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 189,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.29. 2,806,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.30. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $132.57 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

