International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.3%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.44 and last traded at $178.45. 487,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,433,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.29.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

