Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.45 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and $60.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $7.40 or 0.00012882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00043890 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,613,367 coins and its circulating supply is 466,136,605 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

