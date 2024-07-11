Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 365,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 267,317 shares.The stock last traded at $22.97 and had previously closed at $22.99.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1109 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
