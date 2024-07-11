Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 365,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 267,317 shares.The stock last traded at $22.97 and had previously closed at $22.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1109 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,848,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,316.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 921,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after buying an additional 883,616 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,097,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,237.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 628,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 319,253 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

