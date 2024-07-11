Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 217.9% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSMQ traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.57. 21,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,633. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

