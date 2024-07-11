Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Stock Position Cut by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 379,687 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,509,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 265,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 71,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.11. 74,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,324. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $762.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading

