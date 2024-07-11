Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110,820 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,218. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

