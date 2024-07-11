Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 117,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 252,470 shares.The stock last traded at $45.97 and had previously closed at $46.54.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.41 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
