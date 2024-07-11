Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 117,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 252,470 shares.The stock last traded at $45.97 and had previously closed at $46.54.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.41 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXQ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $7,190,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 167.8% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 49,614 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

