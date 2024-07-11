Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $21.11 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,622,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,829,065. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $21.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.