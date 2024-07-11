Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,297,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,198,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,555,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,466,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,761,000.

RSPH stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 45,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $970.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

