Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.26

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 18813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 795.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 131,767 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 61,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.