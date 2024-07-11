Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 223.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,516,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.24. The stock had a trading volume of 319,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,565. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

