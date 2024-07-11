Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.98 and last traded at $96.98. 2,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.67.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $193.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $555,000.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).
