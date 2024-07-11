Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.98 and last traded at $96.98. 2,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.67.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $193.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $555,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.