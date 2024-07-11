Investments & Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,769 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,804,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 433,874 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,985. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $115.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

