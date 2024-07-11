Investments & Financial Planning LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 539,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,728,000 after acquiring an additional 99,531 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,684,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 261,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.60. 2,095,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,882. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.34. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

