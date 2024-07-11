Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 308 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,188,000. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 64.5% in the first quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 4,577,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after buying an additional 1,795,099 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

