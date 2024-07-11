Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,269 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 168% compared to the average daily volume of 1,593 put options.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.52.

View Our Latest Report on Newell Brands

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 618,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 175,394 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 435,133 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.