Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 45,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of 171% compared to the typical volume of 16,599 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

