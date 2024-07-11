io.net (IO) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

io.net (IO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. io.net has a total market capitalization of $241.34 million and approximately $136.09 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. One io.net token can now be purchased for about $2.54 or 0.00004374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, io.net has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

io.net Token Profile

io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official website for io.net is io.net.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 2.37126175 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $97,358,031.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

