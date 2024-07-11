IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 3.2%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 4,252,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,857,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IonQ Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $36,372.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,585 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in IonQ by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 234.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

