iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.47

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 7647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1557 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

