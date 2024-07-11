iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.47

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 7647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1557 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
