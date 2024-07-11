iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.60

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 7342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOM. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

