iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Embree Financial Group’s 7th Largest Position

Embree Financial Group decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,240 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Embree Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 220,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 78,383 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.63. 1,721,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,659. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $106.69. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

