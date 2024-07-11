iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.23. 3,973,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,360. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.69.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
