iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.53

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.53 and last traded at $122.48, with a volume of 49553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.11.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,432,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,210,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,534,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,253,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after purchasing an additional 322,254 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,202,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,418 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the period.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

