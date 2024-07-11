iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.49. 1,764,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,992. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

